SASKATOON -- The Bridge City Bicycle Co-op have bikes in their building almost everywhere you look, and on Sunday they will be selling some of them in their winter “New To You Used Bike Sale.”

“40 bikes… at least 40 bikes,” volunteer Tim Benz said with a smile, looking forward to what will be his first winter used bike sale. “Somebody, or a lot of people are going to end up going home with a really great bike for a really good price, and help the co-op at the same time.”

The bikes entering the store all come through the co-op, usually by donation or through the city landfill. The Co-op refurbished the bikes and sells them in the used bike sales and puts the profits back into the co-op for more parts, tools, or whatever is needed.

A familiar face around the co-op is Kaitlynn Brophy, A 12 year old girl that frequently drops by to work on bikes.

“Sometimes I get bored at night and Tim’s like ‘oh Kaitlynn, do you want to come to the bike co-op tonight?’ and I’m like ‘oh yeah, let’s go!’”

Many nights Brophy is making herself as useful as possible for whoever needs help.

“Most of the time I take bikes, or bring them upstairs and help people.” Brophy said. “But today I get to work on my bike, so I’m kind of excited to do that.”

Brophy had her bike all torn apart, cleaning up some pieces and replacing others as she was learning to work with her hands.

“It’s fantastic because you learn so much about mechanical things,” Benz said, excited to have the co-op as a way to stay in touch with the younger generations and pass along some of his knowledge.

“It’s actually really exciting, we’ve seen more and more youth coming out,” operations manager Ashley Marshall said. “Which is great for them, wanting to feel empowered from fixing their own bikes.”

The Co-op hosts two days of the week, allowing the public to come in and work on their bike with the help from the friendly volunteers that make the Bridge City Bicycle Co-op a possibility.

The winter “New To You Used Bike Sale” takes place November 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and two more similar sales will be held during the spring and fall.