Bride-to-be says limousine service leaving her in limbo
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 5:14PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 6:37PM CST
At least one Saskatoon bride-to-be is worried that the limousine service she hired will no longer be in business when her wedding day arrives.
“My stomach just kind of dropped, and I was like, ‘Oh, we just spent all this money on the wedding,’” said Alison Gilmour, who paid $890 to Carpe Diem Limousine Service for her June wedding.
She said an ad on Kijiji has left her concerned that the company won’t exist on her big day.
The Kijiji ad, which was recently taken down, read, “Large Saskatchewan limousine and transportation company for sale. Selling in whole or in part. Assets including vehicles and contracts.”
The owner of Carpe Diem confirmed to CTV News that the ad was his.
Gilmour said she wants her money back.
“On Friday, I gave them a deadline of 3 p.m. to give me a refund for my money,” she said. “And I never got it back.”
Gilmour and her fiancé are now on the lookout for another limousine company.
The owner of Carpe Diem said the company often puts ads on Kijiji. He said he'll issue an update for his customers on Wednesday.
