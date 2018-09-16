

CTV Saskatoon





A couple celebrating their wedding day in Warman was met with an unexpected snag on the way to their wedding reception.

Gary and Brianna Shanofer – along with their entire wedding party – ended up trapped in a hotel elevator for nearly two hours, leaving their reception guests waiting.

Once freed from the elevator, the party raced to the reception.

“It’s just the way stuff goes. Stuff breaks sometimes. Honestly, it wasn’t that bad. It’ll make for a great story,” said Gary.