SASKATOON -- Brevoort Park School is moving to Level 4 of the provincial Safe Schools Plan, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

The school division said Brevoort Park School has five active cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, the most recent of which was identified on Friday.

Students will move to remote learning starting Monday, with in-person learning expected to resume on May 17, Saskatoon Public Schools said.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” the school division said in a release issued Friday.

Saskatoon Public Schools has had 315 positive COVID-19 cases at 57 schools and the board office since the start of the school year, the release said.