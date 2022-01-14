Brent Loucks steps aside from Saskatoon morning show gig

A staple of morning radio in Saskatoon has decided that 40 years of getting up at 4 a.m. is long enough.

Brent Loucks, who does the morning show on 650 CKOM, announced Friday morning that Feb. 4 will be his last day behind the mic at that early hour.

Loucks was initially the morning news anchor on CKOM and then became news director.

In 1984, Loucks, together with Penney Murphy, became the Brent and Penney morning show.

Loucks says he will still be on air from time to time, just not for the morning show.

Longtime ROCK 102 host Shack will be taking over for Loucks starting Feb. 7.