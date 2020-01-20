SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Sexual Health increased security at its offices after a break-in in which two laptops were stolen – including one with personal client information.

The incident happened Nov. 15, 2018, according to a report by Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner Ronald Kruzeniski.

One of the stolen laptops contained 156 clients' full name; personal health number; date of birth; home address; and treatment information.

The people responsible entered the space using an elevator with access to the basement – due to human error, it had been left unlocked.

The information was only intended to be on the laptop temporarily as part of a project to upload client files to a secure, externally-managed electronic medical record server, and the agency told the commissioner that it has completed the process, so no further client records are stored on laptops.

Kruzeniski commended the agency's efforts to notify those affected and prevent future breaches; he recommended that Saskatoon Sexual Health ensure its policies and procedures acknowledge the Health Information Protection Act as its guiding legislation and provide annual privacy training to staff.