SASKATOON -- Brandin Brick has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Chaisson in 2018.

Brick, 29, was initially charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in Chaisson’s death.

The charges were lowered after the Crown was unable to prove that Brick had forcibly confined Chaisson and that he did not enter Brick’s car willingly.

Justice D.B. Konkin gave his decision Friday afternoon at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Crown prosecutor Sandeep Bains said he supports the judge’s decision.

“The important part of this case is that the judge found that Brandin Brick intended to kill JJ Chaisson. So, it was second degree murder, there was evidence to support that intention to kill and I think that the family will be somewhat relieved that that was the conclusion.”

Bains read out a victim impact statement from Chaisson’s mother, who expressed feelings of grief and sadness over how her son died.

Brick’s defence lawyer Patrick McDougall declined to comment on the decision outside of court.

In February 2018, Brick was driving a car with three other people in it who had gang affiliations.

They stopped at the 7/11 on Avenue P where they encountered Chaisson. Video footage from the 7/11 shows him getting into Brick’s car.

Nathan Pelly, a Crown witness who was in the car at the time, testified Brick shot Chaisson while he was in the car. After he was shot, Chaisson ran out then collapsed on a sidewalk in the 100 block of Avenue P South.

Justice Konkin told court that he found Pelly’s testimony mostly reliable.

Brick was also found guilty of possessing a firearm while prohibited and breaching conditions.

He was acquitted of possessing a loaded prohibited firearm as Justice Konkin said there was not enough evidence to suggest that he had the murder weapon in his possession.

Brick’s parole ineligibility has been set at 12 years. With time served, he will be able to apply for parole on Feb. 15, 2030.