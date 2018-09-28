

CTV Saskatoon





The new interchange at Boychuk Drive and Highway 16 will open on Sunday, the City of Saskatoon says.

This will alleviate congestion, and while the interchange is functional and operational a 60 km/h speed limit will stay in place as there is still some other work that continues,” project manager Bryan Zerebeski said in a news release.

Traffic flow will be as follows:

All eastbound and westbound traffic exiting Highway 16 onto Boychuk Drive and Rural Road 3050: stay in the right lane, go under the overpass and follow the loop to go north or south.

All northbound traffic on Rural Road 3050: continue to use the intersection to turn left onto Highway 16.

The Saskatoon Interchange Project began in April of 2017 and also includes a new interchange at McOrmond Drive and College Drive. Traffic will move onto the McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange sometime over the next couple of weeks as this interchange becomes operational and functional.