Boy taken into custody after alleged threats made against Prince Albert school
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 10:34AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating threats allegedly made via social media regarding Carlton Comprehensive Public High School.
The threat was received early Friday morning, according to police.
Police have taken one male youth into custody.
Police continue to investigate and the public can expect an increased police presence in and around Carlton Comprehensive for the remainder of the day, police say.