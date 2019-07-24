

CTV Saskatoon





A male youth suffered a non-life-threatening injury after police say he was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue X South around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, a boy suffered a gunshot wound in his leg.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.