

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a dark coloured van reported to have been involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Avenue T North and Rusholme Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a child, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a seven-year-old boy suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It was reported that the victim attempted to cross Avenue T North when he was struck.

The dark coloured van reportedly fled the scene westbound on Bedford Road. The victim was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services.