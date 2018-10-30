Boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:03PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a dark coloured van reported to have been involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Avenue T North and Rusholme Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a child, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found a seven-year-old boy suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.
It was reported that the victim attempted to cross Avenue T North when he was struck.
The dark coloured van reportedly fled the scene westbound on Bedford Road. The victim was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services.