Boy’s stolen wheelchair found
Henry Craig-Van Vliet (Courtesy: Alexis Craig)
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 12:51PM CST
A Saskatoon boy’s wheelchair which was stolen last month has been found.
Saskatoon Police tweeted that the wheelchair was spotted by a homeowner on Avenue G North.
The homeowner said the chair was abandoned near her property, according to police.
Last month, Alexis Craig said her son Henry’s wheelchair was taken out of her van – which was parked outside their Caswell Hill home. Ten-year-old Henry has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair.
Craig told CTV News she is happy the wheelchair has been found, but disappointed the suspect isn’t facing any repercussions.
Days after the theft, SaskAbilities – a charity that provides accessibility equipment – said it would replace Henry’s wheelchair. Typically, it can take up to six weeks for a replacement to come through. Henry’s mom said she plans to return one of the chairs to SaskAbilities.
Great news, #yxe! This wheelchair has been recovered after a homeowner on Ave G N recognized the stolen chair as having been abandoned near her property overnight. Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out and shared our posts! https://t.co/6qpZYs1Ttt— Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) December 13, 2018