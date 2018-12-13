A Saskatoon boy’s wheelchair which was stolen last month has been found.

Saskatoon Police tweeted that the wheelchair was spotted by a homeowner on Avenue G North.

The homeowner said the chair was abandoned near her property, according to police.

Last month, Alexis Craig said her son Henry’s wheelchair was taken out of her van – which was parked outside their Caswell Hill home. Ten-year-old Henry has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair.

Craig told CTV News she is happy the wheelchair has been found, but disappointed the suspect isn’t facing any repercussions.

Days after the theft, SaskAbilities – a charity that provides accessibility equipment – said it would replace Henry’s wheelchair. Typically, it can take up to six weeks for a replacement to come through. Henry’s mom said she plans to return one of the chairs to SaskAbilities.