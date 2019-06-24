Boy in hospital after being burned by fire pit
According to paramedics, flames from a fire pit in the RM of Shellbrook sent a boy to hospital. (file)
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 11:14AM CST
A 10-year-old boy is being treated at a Saskatoon hospital, after being burned by the flames of a fire pit.
On Friday, paramedics were called to a property in the RM of Shellbrook for a boy suffering from burns to his face and hands.
Parkland Ambulance said the child was standing too close to a fire, that was being lit, when he got burned.
The boy is recovering at Royal University Hospital.