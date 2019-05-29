

CTV Saskatoon





A 13-year-old boy has been charged in relation to a May 20 assault on a woman at the playground in Pleasant Hill Park which was filmed by a bystander.

Another teenager, a 13-year-old girl, was charged last week in connection to the incident.

The girl was also charged in connection with an alleged May 13 assault on two girls, ages 10 and 14.

Police are also charging two more girls, both 13-years-old, in connection to the May 13 incident.

Other youth involved in the May 20 incident won’t be charged because they are under the age of 12.

Police are still working to identify some people involved in the May 13 assault.

The victims in both incidents sustained minor injuries, according to police.