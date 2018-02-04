

CTV Saskatoon





A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after crashing a stolen truck into a tree on Saturday night.

Police say the owner of the truck reported it stolen from the 900 block of Avenue N South just before 11 p.m. According to police, the caller’s son was intoxicated and took the truck without permission.

Around 15 minutes later, police were called to the 100 block of Smallwood Crescent after the truck hit a tree. The boy wasn’t hurt.

The boy was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, possession of stolen property and possession of restricted narcotics. He will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.