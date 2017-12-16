Boy arrested in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 6:30PM CST
Police arrested a 15-year-old Saskatoon boy after an early morning robbery on Saturday.
Saskatoon Police say they were called to the 3300 block of 33rd Street West just after 3 a.m. Another youth told police that he and a friend had been approached by two boys, one carrying a machete. After being threatened, the victim handed over an undetermined amount of money and the suspects ran from the scene.
The suspects were located a short distance away, along with the machete. According to the victim the second suspect was not directly involved and was subsequently released.
Neither the victim, a 14-year-old boy also from Saskatoon nor his friend were injured. The suspect will see a Justice of the Peace and answer to charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon.
