Police arrested a 15-year-old Saskatoon boy after an early morning robbery on Saturday.

Saskatoon Police say they were called to the 3300 block of 33rd Street West just after 3 a.m. Another youth told police that he and a friend had been approached by two boys, one carrying a machete. After being threatened, the victim handed over an undetermined amount of money and the suspects ran from the scene.

The suspects were located a short distance away, along with the machete. According to the victim the second suspect was not directly involved and was subsequently released.

Neither the victim, a 14-year-old boy also from Saskatoon nor his friend were injured. The suspect will see a Justice of the Peace and answer to charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon.