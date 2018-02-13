Boushie supporters in Saskatoon march to courthouse from campus
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 3:07PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 7:55PM CST
A march in support of Colten Boushie’s family shut down a portion of Saskatoon’s University Bridge on Tuesday.
Traffic restrictions were in place on the bridge — specifically, the westbound lanes — as well as on Spadina Crescent as marchers walked to the city’s Court of Queen’s Bench from the University of Saskatchewan campus.
Indigenous student groups organized the rally, which is so far one of dozens organized since Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in Boushie’s death. Rallies took place across the country — including in Saskatoon, Regina, North Battleford, Ottawa, Vancouver and a number of First Nations communities— on Saturday, the day after the acquittal.
Boushie was fatally shot on Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016.
Tuesday’s march began at the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre.
