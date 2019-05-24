An award-winning documentary involving the family of Colten Boushie began screening in Saskatoon Thursday.

The film follows the family and loved ones of Colten Boushie during the trial of Gerald Stanley. Boushie was shot and killed on Stanley’s farm. Stanley was acquitted following a long trial.

A relative of Boushie who was in attendance for the Saskatoon premiere of the film says people should take time to watch it.

"I think everybody should see it. It's good,” said Linda Whitford. “And for us a lot of pain, but it's healing."

The film is titled "We Will Stand Up," and follows the Boushie family as the trial began, through to the verdict. It chronicles the aftermath, including their trip to Ottawa to call for changes to the justice system.

The film took home the top prize at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. A producer, Jon Montes, hopes it will spark deeper discussions that lead to change.

"To have those difficult conversations with each other, with our families, with our friends, with our neighbors about Colten’s death, and about the larger landscape that I think it reveals."