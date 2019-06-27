

CTV Saskatoon





Lloydminster is getting a new mechanical wastewater treatment facility.

“Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant will have significant benefits for the current and future generations of Lloydminster and the downstream cities, towns, villages and Indigenous communities that rely on the North Saskatchewan River,” Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said in a news release.

Work involves building a new facility near the city’s existing lagoons to establish a new wastewater treatment system. The three cells that make up the city’s existing plant will be integrated into the new system to serve as storage for storm water during periods of heavy rainfall and for sludge requiring long-term digestion, according to the news release.

By integrating existing infrastructure, the city will be able to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment system in an efficient and cost-effective way. Once complete, Lloydminster will be able to meet the needs of its growing population, help safeguard regional waterways like West Neale Lake and ensure its treated water meets federal and provincial standards, according to the release.

The federal government, the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta and the city are spending a combined $81.5 million on the project.