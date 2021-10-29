Boost your self esteem by watching The Offspring in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon music fans will get a chance to come out and play next year as The Offspring are set to perform Feb.17 at SaskTel Centre.

The date is part of their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour in support of their album of the same name released earlier this year.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” lyricist Dexter Holland said in a news release.

“The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Simple Plan, a Canadian band whose sound isn’t a million miles away from The Offspring, is set to open.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 5.