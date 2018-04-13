

CTV Saskatoon





A book of condolences for the Humboldt Broncos has been set up at Saskatoon City Hall.

The book will be available starting on Friday for anyone wishing to share a message with the Humboldt community or the victims of the crash.

The book will be available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of April.

The City of Humboldt also has an online condolence book available.