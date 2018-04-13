Book of condolences set up at Saskatoon City Hall
Flowers are shown at centre ice as preparations are made at Elgar Petersen Arena for a vigil tonight in Humboldt, Sask., Sunday, April 8, 2018. 15 people traveling with the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team are dead, and many injured when their bus was collided with a semi-trailer 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 11:42AM CST
A book of condolences for the Humboldt Broncos has been set up at Saskatoon City Hall.
The book will be available starting on Friday for anyone wishing to share a message with the Humboldt community or the victims of the crash.
The book will be available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of April.
The City of Humboldt also has an online condolence book available.