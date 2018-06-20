

CTV Saskatoon





A report a man dropped off two briefcases at a downtown Saskatoon building prompted a heavy police response and the building’s evacuation Wednesday.

Patrol officers, police dogs and members of the police’s explosives disposal unit responded to the building, on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue North, after the report. The man, who was arrested, allegedly placed one briefcase near a door to a business and another in the parking lot.

Traffic restrictions were briefly put in place as officers worked to determine if the briefcase involved was hazardous.