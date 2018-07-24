

CTV Saskatoon





A company in the process of becoming a licensed marijuana producer wants to open a grow-op in the RM of Corman Park.

Bold-Growth Inc. has created blueprints for a 56-thousand-square-foot facility north of Saskatoon.

“I think that the prairies are underserved. We really wanted to sell prairie, locally-grown cannabis to consumers,” Spencer Veikle, the COO of Bold-Growth Inc., said.

Veikle said the company plans to have construction completed by the fall and begin growing about 10,000 plants.

Bold-Growth Inc. plans on hiring 20 full-time positions.

But the company is still in the process of getting a license to sell marijuana by Health Canada. A stipulation to getting a license is having a facility.

“Every day watching the building come together is really exciting for us,” Veikle told CTV News.

The final step in the process will be getting a sales permit from the province, so the company can begin selling wholesale marijuana to Saskatchewan’s 51 retail cannabis outlets.