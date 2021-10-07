Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife

SASKATOON -

A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.

What he didn’t know was the men weren’t his friends. They were undercover police officers wearing body cameras.

Court watched the secret video recordings during Greg Fertuck’s murder trial on Thursday.

The Crown believes Fertuck shot and killed his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask.

The theory is based on a recorded confession Fertuck gave to undercover police officers at a hotel room downtown Saskatoon.

Court has yet to hear the June 21, 2019 confession, but watched what happened shortly after.

Fertuck takes the undercover officers to the gravel pit.

Fertuck urges undercover officers, whom he believes are his friends, to turn off their cell phones to avoid police tracking.

Meanwhile, the men are wearing hidden cameras capturing the whole thing.

When the men arrive to the pit, officers ask where it “went down.”

Fertuck points to a spot between two large piles of gravel and says it happened in the middle.

Sheree’s semi truck was found abandoned at the pit with her keys, phone and jacket left inside.

Fertuck took the officers to the pit because he believed they were his friends and they had his back to help him “clean up the mess.”

The undercover RCMP spent months befriending Fertuck and gaining his trust.

The officers led Fertuck to believe they were part of a criminal organization, transporting contraband.

Fertuck joined the organization and was being paid for his work.

“The organization doesn’t abandon in a time of need,” one of the undercover officers told Fertuck.

“We’re a family, and if you have a problem, we’re going to help you.”

After leaving the gravel pit, Fertuck takes the officers to a rural area where he claims to have buried Sheree’s body.

In the end, Fertuck was never able to show officers to Sheree’s body. Her remains have never been found.

Fertuck told undercover officers he disposed of the rifle he allegedly used in a field near Biggar, Sask. But the gun was never found either.

Defence lawyers argue the undercover tactic used on Fertuck, known as a “Mr. Big sting” manipulates suspects into giving false confessions.

Fertuck’s lawyer suggested Fertuck wasn’t medically fit to be the target because he had suffered a brain injury.

A target must be of an “operating mind” for RCMP headquarters to approve the sting.

The recorded confession from the Mr. Big sting may not be accepted as evidence by the judge.

The trial is in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.

First, the details are laid out. Then, the judge will decide if it can be used in the Crown’s case.