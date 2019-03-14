Body recovered from under Victoria Bridge
Saskatoon Fire Department crews search the South Saskatchewan River March 13, 2019. (Slavomir Kutas/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 6:15PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department has recovered the remains of a person from the river, under the Victoria Bridge.
Police say they will work with the Chief Coroner’s Office to identify the person.
Police received a report early Wednesday afternoon of a person in the river near the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge, with the fire department then starting a search of the river.