The body of a missing snowmobiler has been retrieved from Dore Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

A witness saw the man disappear while riding a snowmobile across the lake around 8:30 p.m. on April 30.

Police say the ice on the lake was thin, and the witness believed the snowmobile may have crashed through it.

The witness contacted the snowmobiler’s family and found that he had not returned home, so RCMP was called.

Police and conservation officers searched the area near the lake, and the snowmobiler’s body was found near the shoreline.

Dore Lake is about 244 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.