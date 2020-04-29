SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have confirmed the body of Donald Light was discovered along the shore of the North Saskatchewan River Monday.

Light disappeared in November of last year, after telling family members he was going for a walk.

A man’s body was discovered on Monday and police say following an autopsy performed in Saskatoon, they can confirm the body was that of Donald Light, 31.

Police also say they do not suspect foul play and will not be releasing the cause of death.