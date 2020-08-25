Advertisement
Body of missing Lake Diefenbaker swimmer found
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 11:07AM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP discovered the body of a missing 35 year-old man Monday afternoon about 30 metres from the shore of Lake Diefenbaker near the Gardiner Dam.
He had disappeared on Aug. 20 while swimming in the lake with a friend, police said in a news release.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Office of the Chief Coroner later this week.
The drowning is not considered suspicious.