SASKATOON -- RCMP discovered the body of a missing 35 year-old man Monday afternoon about 30 metres from the shore of Lake Diefenbaker near the Gardiner Dam.

He had disappeared on Aug. 20 while swimming in the lake with a friend, police said in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Office of the Chief Coroner later this week.

The drowning is not considered suspicious.