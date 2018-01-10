

CTV Saskatoon





One person has died after a house fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation over the weekend.

Emergency crews from Loon Lake were called to a home on the first nation around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found several people already outside the home. They told emergency crews that a 32-year-old woman was unaccounted for.

On Wednesday morning, police sent out an update on the fire, saying a body had been located by investigators at the scene of the fire. They say the 32-year-old woman is still unaccounted for.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to confirm the identity of the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is about 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.