Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the middle of Highway 4 just south of Battleford on Wednesday morning.

The body was found by a passing motorist.

The highway is closed in both directions while police investigate and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-2017 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.