A training exercise by the Saskatoon Fire Department has turned into a major crimes investigation.

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, members with the fire department were involved in a training exercise on the South Saskatchewan River.

During that time, personnel located the body of a male in the river not far from the Broadway Bridge. The Saskatoon Fire Department tells CTV they picked up information on a sonar scanner that indicated a body may have been in the river. A dive team then located the body.

Police were notified once the body was found. Several units were called to the scene, including members from the major crime unit, and the missing person task force.

A news release from police late Thursday night says the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Coroner’s office and more information would be released once next of kin was notified.

