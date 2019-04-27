

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP says a body was found in a mobile home after a fire on Big River First Nation on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a home around 11:45 p.m. When police arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. A body was found inside the trailer, police say.

The RCMP says it is working to identify the person found inside, but confirmation won’t be complete until an autopsy.

The autopsy is scheduled for this week in Saskatoon.

The fire is under investigation.