A body found after a house fire on a Saskatchewan First Nation has been identified as a 32-year-old woman police previously considered unaccounted for.

An autopsy Wednesday confirmed the body as the woman, RCMP said in a news release. The woman had been considered unaccounted for since emergency crews from Loon Lake responded early Sunday morning to the fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Several people were outside the home when fire crews and RCMP arrived. Some were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan is about 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.