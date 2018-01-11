Body found after house fire confirmed as unaccounted-for woman
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:19PM CST
A body found after a house fire on a Saskatchewan First Nation has been identified as a 32-year-old woman police previously considered unaccounted for.
An autopsy Wednesday confirmed the body as the woman, RCMP said in a news release. The woman had been considered unaccounted for since emergency crews from Loon Lake responded early Sunday morning to the fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.
Several people were outside the home when fire crews and RCMP arrived. Some were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Makwa Sahgaiehcan is about 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
More Stories
- Saskatoon company fined $420K after workplace death
- Rail joint cracks led to potash train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB
- Jury deliberating in Skipp Anderson sexual assault trial
- Saskatoon holds only Canadian spot on New York Times travel list 2
- Thousands still without heat in Melfort area 1
- Saskatoon’s MD Ambulance changes name
- Team Canada draws on talent from seven different leagues for Pyeongchang 4
- Body found after house fire confirmed as unaccounted-for woman