

Saron Fanel, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan is the latest province wrestling the idea of officers wearing body cameras.

“I think it not only protects the officer, but it also protects the public too,” said David Merit, minister of highways and infrastructure.

A group of roughly 30 Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers will soon not only be armed, but also outfitted with body cameras by early August.

The hope is for the footage to provide better evidence, to improve the relationship between officers and the public, and to reduce use-of-force altercations.

“We’ll have them activated in let’s say traffic stops or responding to a call. We’ll turn them on, capture that event, and then turn them off,” said Robin Litzenberger, the highway ministry’s director of commercial vehicle enforcement.

The footage would then be stored in a secure cloud storage system, which raises some questions.

Where the data is stored, who has access to it, and how long it is retained is relevant, according to the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Government spokesperson, Paul Spasoff, said the length the province holds storage will depend on the incident.

The ministry is currently “developing a retention schedule that will be in place prior to the full implementation of the body cameras,” he said.

The security standards will meet those of the current dash-cam system, he added.

Other cities have cited expensive data storage as a major barrier.

The province said it can’t comment on the cost at this time.