SASKATOON -- The winter storm over Saskatoon only seemed to have worsened overnight as a heavy snowfall turned into freezing rain, according to the City of Saskatoon.

In addition to freezing rain, blowing snow compounded the issue, leaving streets and sidewalks covered in snow and ice, the city said in a news release.

City snow removal teams continue to respond to the winter storm focusing its efforts on Circle Drive and the city’s high-traffic roadways, the city said. Saskatoon residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. If travel is required, the city is advising drivers to adjust to driving conditions and drivers should take extra caution at intersections.

On Sunday the city said it is deploying 27 graders, 18 sanders, eight high-speed plows and five sidewalk plows. Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall of up to 35 centimetres and wind gusts up to 80 kilometres-per-hour. The city said road conditions and visibility is expected to worsen throughout the day.