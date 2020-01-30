Blowing snow and slippery roads: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:26AM CST
SASKATOON -- A fresh blanket of snow has covered the region, and strengthening winds will become a factor closer to noon.
Gusts between 40-60 kilometers per hour are expected to blow, making for blustery conditions. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm and continue to increase into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow/PM Sun
High: -0 C
Evening: -4 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: 2 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -5 C
Afternoon High: 3 C