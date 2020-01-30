SASKATOON -- A fresh blanket of snow has covered the region, and strengthening winds will become a factor closer to noon.

Gusts between 40-60 kilometers per hour are expected to blow, making for blustery conditions. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm and continue to increase into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow/PM Sun

High: -0 C

Evening: -4 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: 2 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -5 C

Afternoon High: 3 C