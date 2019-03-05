More companies are moving towards a “come to you” business model, according to a University of Saskatchewan professor.

“We’re bypassing that normal going into a store and getting things sent to us, but it’s actually now moving into the delivery of services,” said Marjorie Delbaere, the head of marketing and management department.

In Saskatoon, people can get their windshield repaired, dog groomed, tattoo removed or blood work done right at home.

“It’s convenient, so people love it,” said phlebotomist Lorraine Sadler, owner of TLC Mobile Lab.

Sadler started the business after a friend, with five kids, struggled to find time to get to a clinic.

“And I said, ‘I can go get your mom’s blood and take it to the hospital for you.’ So when I did that, I thought, maybe more people need this service.”

She travels across Saskatoon, to homes and office buildings, taking blood and urine samples. A parking lot is the weirdest place Sadler said she’s done business.

“A guy was having surgery and he was on his way to Regina. He needed the results in like two-to-three hours, so he called TLC. And I thought, ‘Oh I hope the cops don't drive by because he's handing me money, and I've got a needle in his arm,” she said, laughing.

Delbaere said entrepreneurs are realizing, and monetizing, on what people value most – time.

“We’re getting busier and busier, and that means we value anything that can give us even a little more time,” she said.