Blizzard warning issued for Saskatoon

Canada's weather agency has issued a blizzard warning for Saskatoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning early Monday afternoon.

"The falling snow and strong winds will combine to create blizzard conditions with near-zero visibilities at times," the weather agency said in the warning.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day, from west to east.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the warning said.

Saskatoon is forecast to receive about 5 cm of snow with winds gusting to 70 km/h.

Snowfall and blowing snow are expected to end around midnight.

