Blind hockey athletes rub shoulders with Saskatoon Blades at clinic

In just its second year in existence, Saskatoon’s Blind Hockey program is gathering momentum.

On Tuesday, Sasktel Centre played host to local athletes trying out blind hockey, a partnership between the Saskatoon Blades, Saskatoon Blind Hockey, and Canadian Blind Hockey.

“Saskatoon has a brand new blind hockey program,” said Luca DeMontis, program manager for Canadian Blind Hockey. “It’s a very fast-growing program in the community, so as Canadian Blind Hockey we’re dedicated to helping them continue to grow and develop young blind hockey all-stars.”

Participants began the day with a sensory tour of Sasktel Centre, from the press boxes up in the rafters down to ice level, rubbing shoulders with members of the Saskatoon Blades along the way.

After lunch, they laced up their skates and had a practise with Blades players.

Participants explained the main difference in blind hockey is the modified puck.

‘The size of the puck is six times bigger than a traditional hockey puck,” said Isaiah Gauthier, a second-year member of Saskatoon Blind Hockey. “It’s made of hollow steel and there’s eight ball bearings inside of it. They move around so you can hear it.”

For other participants who were skating for the first time, they made impressive strides in just one day.

“It was actually really fun,” said Berenike, who was in skates for the first time, and on indoor ice for the first time too.

“If I want to slide, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to stop when sliding,” said Diela, who was on skates for just the second time ever. And I have to look out for the boards to hang onto them,” she said with a laugh.

More experienced skaters used the icetime to practise passing, shooting, and mixing it up with their Blades heroes, showing the Blades coach they’re ready to go into the lineup if needed.

“Oh that’d be so cool, but unfortunately I’m underage,” said 10-year-old Gauthier.

DeMontis said with the addition of Saskatoon’s blind hockey program last year, making 15 programs across the country, momentum is growing.

“The need is here, the excitement is here, and Saskatoon is a hockey city,” he said. “So it makes sense to have a blind hockey program in such a fast-growing community.”

The main event of the year is the Canadian Blind Hockey National Championships in Toronto from March 22 to 24.

“All the dedication these individuals have and their development, it all goes into one weekend,” said DeMontis.

“We’ve got a lot of excited participants here from the Saskatoon program that have already told me they’re so excited to play at Maple Leaf Gardens. It’s pretty cool for the community to have that space, that environment that they feel included, and that they feel a part of a team.”

The Canadian Blind Hockey program heads to Regina for another clinic on Wednesday.