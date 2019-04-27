Blaze in Stonebridge under control: Saskatoon Fire Department
Damage from a fire at Little Tuscany (Francois Biber / CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:13AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:13PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire in Stonebridge is now under control.
The fire began on Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the Little Tuscany complex. Fire crews attacked the blaze from the ground and air to work to get it under control.
The fire department says the building was safely evacuated.
Crews worked on hot spots into Saturday afternoon.
The fire did extensive damage to one unit of a multi-unit townhouse.
A fire investigator is looking into what caused the blaze.