The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire in Stonebridge is now under control.

The fire began on Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the Little Tuscany complex. Fire crews attacked the blaze from the ground and air to work to get it under control.

The fire department says the building was safely evacuated.

Right across the street from me ������ pic.twitter.com/gIZQ2J6Shq — Brady Figley (@BradyTom89) April 27, 2019

Crews worked on hot spots into Saturday afternoon.

The fire did extensive damage to one unit of a multi-unit townhouse.

A fire investigator is looking into what caused the blaze.