SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department stumbled upon a fire Sunday evening while on the way to another call.

Just before 6:30 p.m. an engine responding to a residential fire on Avenue K South spotted a significant amount of black smoke coming from Triple Crown Metals on the 200 block of Avenue I South.

Crews battled the flames from the outside, with the intention of continuing inside the building. However, as the fire continued to escalate, all crews were ordered to exit, as the structural integrity of the building had been severely compromised, and resulted in a partial collapse.

Traffic restrictions were put in place, but have since been lifted. Investigators are working to determine a cause and damage estimate.