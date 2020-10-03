SASKATOON -- Blaine Lake RCMP is warning a break and enter suspect that the steaks they stole contain poison and must not be consumed.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a report on Saturday at 10:16 a.m. about a break and enter at a rural residence near the Wingard Ferry road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a large amount of household items were taken, including six steaks, RCMP said.

The homeowner advised investigators that the steaks which were stolen from a feeder located outside the residence were poisoned for use in wild animal control. If consumed, the steaks could seriously harm or kill someone, according to the release.

The break and enter is believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday and Friday, RCMP said.

There is no suspect description available.

The investigation into the break and enter continues.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.