It was perhaps the worst kept secret in the WHL that the Blades would continue to build for the future by trading away 20-year-old centre and premier scorer Cameron Hebig. Not only did they accomplish that on Wednesday morning, the club also made an effort to remain competitive this season.

The Blades sent Hebig and 19-year-old goaltender Ryan Kubic to the Regina Pats in exchange for six pieces: 20-year-old goaltender Tyler Brown, 17-year-old forward Bryan Lockner, Regina’s first and second round picks in the 2020 WHL bantam draft, as well as the team’s third round picks in 2019 and 2021.

But they weren’t done there.

General manager Colin Priestner then packaged up Lockner with his team’s first round pick in 2020 and second round pick in 2021 for 19-year-old forward Max Gerlach from the Medicine Hat Tigers. He also grabbed forward Eric Florchuk, who turned 18 on Wednesday, from the Victoria Royals for the Blades’ 2019 and 2021 first round picks and a fourth round pick this year.

Gerlach is a “bona-fide top line winger” who’s scoring at a point-per-game clip this season, according to the Blades, while Florchuk, who has 28 points in 43 games with Victoria, has played with current Blades’ centres Kirby Dach and Chase Wouters in the past. He grew up playing minor hockey with Dach in Fort Saskatchewan and shared the ice with Wouters at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Brown is a veteran goaltender with over 150 games experience.

The trades come on the heels of the team moving Czech import defenceman Libor Hajek to the Pats on Monday.

In total, the Blades have added Gerlach, Florchuk, Brown, 19-year-old defenceman Dawson Davidson, 16-year-old prospect Tristen Robins, Regina’s 2019 and 2020 first round picks, as well as the Pats’ second round pick in 2020 and third round picks in 2019 and 2021. They gave up Hebig, Hajek, Kubic and five of their own picks.