Blades trade homegrown superstar Cameron Hebig
Cameron Hebig lines up for the draw as the Saskatoon Blades host the Prince Albert Raiders at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Dec. 27, 2017. (Saskatoon Blades)
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:35AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 3:29PM CST
It was perhaps the worst kept secret in the WHL that the Blades would continue to build for the future by trading away 20-year-old centre and premier scorer Cameron Hebig. Not only did they accomplish that on Wednesday morning, the club also made an effort to remain competitive this season.
The Blades sent Hebig and 19-year-old goaltender Ryan Kubic to the Regina Pats in exchange for six pieces: 20-year-old goaltender Tyler Brown, 17-year-old forward Bryan Lockner, Regina’s first and second round picks in the 2020 WHL bantam draft, as well as the team’s third round picks in 2019 and 2021.
But they weren’t done there.
General manager Colin Priestner then packaged up Lockner with his team’s first round pick in 2020 and second round pick in 2021 for 19-year-old forward Max Gerlach from the Medicine Hat Tigers. He also grabbed forward Eric Florchuk, who turned 18 on Wednesday, from the Victoria Royals for the Blades’ 2019 and 2021 first round picks and a fourth round pick this year.
Gerlach is a “bona-fide top line winger” who’s scoring at a point-per-game clip this season, according to the Blades, while Florchuk, who has 28 points in 43 games with Victoria, has played with current Blades’ centres Kirby Dach and Chase Wouters in the past. He grew up playing minor hockey with Dach in Fort Saskatchewan and shared the ice with Wouters at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
Brown is a veteran goaltender with over 150 games experience.
The trades come on the heels of the team moving Czech import defenceman Libor Hajek to the Pats on Monday.
In total, the Blades have added Gerlach, Florchuk, Brown, 19-year-old defenceman Dawson Davidson, 16-year-old prospect Tristen Robins, Regina’s 2019 and 2020 first round picks, as well as the Pats’ second round pick in 2020 and third round picks in 2019 and 2021. They gave up Hebig, Hajek, Kubic and five of their own picks.
More Stories
- Man found dead in Stonebridge suite Saskatoon's first homicide victim of 2018
- Hundreds of people in Melfort area without heat
- SaskPower increase lower than originally planned
- Blades trade homegrown superstar Cameron Hebig
- Body located after weekend house fire near Loon Lake
- Home prices down in Saskatoon: Royal LePage
- SUV crashes into traffic light on 22nd Street
- Kitchen fire at convenience store causes $25,000 in damage