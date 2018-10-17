Putting up points from the back end has never really been a problem for Dawson Davidson.

While playing for the Moose Jaw Generals in 2014, he was the Saskatchewan Midget AAA hockey league’s highest scoring rearguard with 39 points (five goals, 34 assists) in 42 games. The Moosomin, Saskatchewan product then tallied three times in five games on the way to being named the 2014 Telus Cup top defenceman.

At the end of last year’s season, his 116 points through 233 games in the Western Hockey League look more like the statistics of a forward, rather than a defenceman.

But this year the 20-year-old has taken things to a new level.

“I think just knowing when to jump, knowing your opportunities,” said Davidson, who has collected 15 points through the first 10 games this season, once nabbing the Canadian Hockey League’s player of the week honours.

“This year I’ve tried to pull the reins back a little,” he added.

Wait, these are the totals after reining things in?

“I think I’m playing a little less risk and I think it’s helping me offensively just because I’m playing better defensively,’ he said with a grin. “Last year I was maybe worried a little bit too much about offence and it kind of hurt my defence, which in all hurt my offensive game."

Davidson is currently on pace for 102 points if he plays all 68 regular season games, which would break the franchise’s single season record for defencemen of 95 set by Pat Price in 1974. And he’s doing it by not worrying about scoring points.

“He met with us a month ago when we first got together and had our individual meetings, and really explained to us what he wanted to improve his game on,” head coach Mitch Love said.

“Dawson’s done a really good job of just kind of settling his game, not being so high-risk, and I think it’s helped him on the offensive side of the game too, by just simplifying and playing situations for what they are.”

“I don’t want to be known as an offensive defenceman, I want to be known as just an all-around guy who can anchor a blue line,” said Davidson.

“You look at some of the best defencemen in the NHL, yeah they’re putting up points. Guys like (Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor) Hedman, (San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik) Karlsson, they’re putting up a lot of points but it starts in their own end with good sticks, good positioning. They’re reading plays, they’re not risking for offence, they’re reading the play.”

In the end, success in your position at the highest level is what it’s all about for young hockey players, and standout overage years in the WHL, like the one Davidson is beginning to put together, can lead to professional contracts.

“Obviously that’s a goal of mine,” he said. “That should be a goal of all our 20-year-olds, and everyone who’s not drafted should have a goal of getting drafted. This is a development league, and the end goal of this league is you want to move on to pro.”