Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love has been named assistant coach for Team Canada for the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Love will work alongside head coach Dale Hunter of the London Knights and assistant Andre Tourigny of the Ottawa 67s.

Love became head coach of the Saskatoon Blades in 2017 after eight seasons with the Everett Silvertips as an assistant coach. He helped lead the Blades to the second round of the WHL playoffs this season.

In 2018 he won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Love also won gold with Team Canada White as an assistant coach at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.