SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades secured a big win on Sunday defeating the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Blades managed to put 4 points on the scoreboard to down the Raiders 4-1 at SaskTel Center.

Saturday's game included a teddy berry toss, with hundreds of fans throwing teddy bears onto the rink after the team’s first point.

Teddy bears collected at Sundays game will go towards Saskatoon charities.

The Blades are scheduled to play their next game on December 27th at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.