Blades battle back to even series in another OT thriller
Whatever you can say about the first round playoff matchup between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, one thing is clear: the hockey has been as exciting as ever.
After losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, Saskatoon battled back to win two straight on the road, both in overtime.
The Blades opened the scoring in game four with a power-play goal from Egor Siderov, who notched his third of the playoffs. He was also the OT hero for the Blades in game three the previous night.
Like most of this series, it was a see-saw battle.Regina came right back, rattling off three goals in 58 seconds.The first came from Connor Bedard, with just 25 seconds remaining in the second period. Just 13 seconds into the third, Bedard would strike again for his eighth goal of the playoffs, to give the Pats a 2-1 lead. Just 20 seconds after that, Regina expanded their lead to 3-1, courtesy of Tanner Howe’s first goal of the post season.
Saskatoon didn't stay down for long. Just two minutes later, the Blades got one back when Jayden Wiens knocked the puck in past Drew Sim to pull the Blades within one. Mid-way through the third period, Saskatoon would tie it up when Charlie Wright knocked in a loose puck to get his first of the playoffs.
The remaining 10 minutes would solve nothing, so for the third straight game, the teams would head to overtime.That’s when the Blades' Jake Chaisson would skate in the slot and fire a wrist shot in to give Saskatoon a 4-3 win.
Saskatoon goalie Ethan Chadwick stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Blades, who once again out-shot the Pats, this time 37-26.
With the series evened up, the teams travel up highway 11 to Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon Friday for a pivotal game five.Home ice has not proven to be an advantage for either team this series, as all four games have been won by the road squad.
Tickets for Friday’s game already appear to be selling fast, with only single seats remaining the lower bowl at Sasktel Centre as of late Wednesday evening. Several rows of tickets have been sold in the upper deck.
Puck drop for Friday's game is 7:00 p.m.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
China vows 'forceful' measures after U.S.-Taiwan meeting
China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a 'wrong and dangerous road.'
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Regina
-
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
More conversations with REAL needed before decisions made as fallout of tourism rebrand continues, mayor says
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said conversations are continuing with the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) board of directors about possible repercussions following the Experience Regina rebrand in March.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Crash in downtown Winnipeg leaves armoured truck flipped on its side
A crash in downtown Winnipeg early Thursday morning left an armoured truck flipped on its side.
Calgary
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Calgary to break ground on Stampede Trail redevelopment
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation is set to break ground on the $20-million Stampede Trail redevelopment plan.
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
Edmonton
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
-
Edmonton Oilers roots a part of Danielle Serdachny's journey to Canadian women's team
The Edmonton Oilers were prominent in Danielle Serdachny's childhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins
It hasn't been a COLD start to April. But, each of the first five days has been cooler than average in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto for Easter long weekend 2023?
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
Highway 401 collision leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries
An overnight collision on Highway 401 has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations.
-
Fog advisory issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Ottawa, calling for "near zero visibility" over some areas.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s police watchdog probes fatal officer-involved shooting in Surrey
British Columbia’s police watchdog has been deployed to Surrey after a fatal officer-involved shooting.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
Montreal
-
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
-
Here are the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm
Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone
Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by the ice storm.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues rain, gale warnings for Vancouver Island region
A rainfall warning is in effect Thursday for eastern Vancouver Island, with up to 60 millimetres of precipitation expected in communities from Courtenay to Campbell River.
-
'It's affordable housing': Couple moves historic home from Esquimalt to Sooke
In a housing crisis, B.C. residents have been needing to think outside the box, and that’s exactly what a Sooke couple has done.
-
B.C. invests $9M to provide electricity to cruise ships in Victoria
The British Columbia government will invest $9 million to design and deliver onshore electrical power to cruise ships docking at Victoria's Ogden Point terminal.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continue
One of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
Northern Ontario
-
Mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud
A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.
-
Homeowner suffers life-threatening injuries in house fire in Mississauga First Nation
A 54-year-old homeowner on Mississauga First Nation has been flown to hospital in Toronto following a house fire Wednesday.
London
-
'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab
London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.
-
These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.