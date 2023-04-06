Blades battle back to even series in another OT thriller

Whatever you can say about the first round playoff matchup between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, one thing is clear: the hockey has been as exciting as ever.

After losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, Saskatoon battled back to win two straight on the road, both in overtime.

The Blades opened the scoring in game four with a power-play goal from Egor Siderov, who notched his third of the playoffs. He was also the OT hero for the Blades in game three the previous night.

Like most of this series, it was a see-saw battle.Regina came right back, rattling off three goals in 58 seconds.The first came from Connor Bedard, with just 25 seconds remaining in the second period. Just 13 seconds into the third, Bedard would strike again for his eighth goal of the playoffs, to give the Pats a 2-1 lead. Just 20 seconds after that, Regina expanded their lead to 3-1, courtesy of Tanner Howe’s first goal of the post season.

Saskatoon didn't stay down for long. Just two minutes later, the Blades got one back when Jayden Wiens knocked the puck in past Drew Sim to pull the Blades within one. Mid-way through the third period, Saskatoon would tie it up when Charlie Wright knocked in a loose puck to get his first of the playoffs.

The remaining 10 minutes would solve nothing, so for the third straight game, the teams would head to overtime.That’s when the Blades' Jake Chaisson would skate in the slot and fire a wrist shot in to give Saskatoon a 4-3 win.

Saskatoon goalie Ethan Chadwick stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Blades, who once again out-shot the Pats, this time 37-26.

With the series evened up, the teams travel up highway 11 to Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon Friday for a pivotal game five.Home ice has not proven to be an advantage for either team this series, as all four games have been won by the road squad.

Tickets for Friday’s game already appear to be selling fast, with only single seats remaining the lower bowl at Sasktel Centre as of late Wednesday evening. Several rows of tickets have been sold in the upper deck.

Puck drop for Friday's game is 7:00 p.m.