

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP in Black Lake are investigating the sudden death of a 24-year-old woman from the northern Saskatchewan community.

Few details have so far been released, but Mounties stated in a news release Monday the death was reported to police at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“At this time, investigators are treating the death as suspicious,” the release stated.

Major crimes officers are investigating alongside Black Lake RCMP.