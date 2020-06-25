Advertisement
Bikes stolen from 12-year-old girl with Spina bifida, Saskatoon police say
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:53AM CST Last Updated Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- Two specialized bikes were recently stolen from a 12 year-old girl with Spina bifida, according to Saskatoon police.
The theft occurred between June 21 and June 23 in the 1000 block of Avenue J South, police say.
Spina bifida occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly.
The bikes are custom to the girl’s size and needs and are expensive.
To anyone besides the owner, the bikes are useless.
Anyone with information that could help reunite the girl with her bikes is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.