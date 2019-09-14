The 2019 Saskatchewan Expo has made its way to Saskatoon for another year of celebrating the world of entertainment.

Nearly all aspects of entertainment were represented at the expo as cosplayers set off around the ground floor, checking out the dozens of vendors.

“It’s a great crowd,” said Evan Burr, a vendor selling his illustrations and cartoons. “Lots of cosplay and really enthusiastic fandoms.”

Costumes ranged from Batman and Batwoman to Jason from the Halloween movie franchise. There was a mini arena set up where people from the Society for Creative Anachronism displayed non-choreographed fights with pre 1600’s attire and weaponry.

Michael Rooker, who played Yondu from The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead made an appearance to sign autographs and even got the crowd to yell his new catch phrase “I’m Mary Poppins y’all!”.

In addition to Rooker, former power ranger and video game voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch was there to sign autographs.

“It’s been great, everyone’s friendly and kind, it’s fun!” He said.

Other celebrities included Billy Dee Williams, best known for his role in Star Wars as Lando Calrissian.

Organizers don’t have numbers just yet on how many have attended, but they say that it could be a really big year, with an estimate of 15,000 attendees for the volunteer run event.